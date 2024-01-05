GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Israeli minister lays out post-war Gaza plan as fighting rages

The Israeli Army said its forces had “struck over 100 targets” across Gaza over the past 24 hours.

January 05, 2024 10:16 pm | Updated 10:16 pm IST - Jerusalem

AFP
Smoke rises from central Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel, January 5, 2024.

Smoke rises from central Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel, January 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Israel’s Defence Minister has publicly presented for the first time proposals for the post-war administration of Gaza, where officials said on Friday unrelenting bombardment has killed dozens over 24 hours.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant’s plan for the “day after”, shared with the media late on Thursday but not yet adopted by Israel’s war cabinet, says that neither Israel nor Hamas will govern Gaza and rejects future Jewish settlements there.

ALSO READ
6 killed overnight in an apparent Israeli airstrike on a home in southern Gaza

The Minister’s broad outline was unveiled on the eve of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s fourth trip to the region since a Hamas attack on October 7 triggered the war.

The bombing continued through the night in the southern areas of Khan Younis and Rafah as well as parts of central Gaza.

The Israeli Army said its forces had “struck over 100 targets” across Gaza over the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry in the Hamas-run territory said it had recorded 162 deaths also over the past 24 hours.

ALSO READ
Israel launches deadly Gaza strikes as Mideast tensions rise

According to Mr. Gallant’s proposed outline, the war will continue until Israel has dismantled Hamas’s “military and governing capabilities” and secured the return of hostages.

After Israel achieves its objectives — for which the proposal sets no timeline — Palestinian “civil committees” will begin assuming control of the territory’s governance, it said.

“Hamas will not govern Gaza, (and) Israel will not govern Gaza’s civilians,” the plan said, while offering little concrete detail.

“Palestinian bodies will be in charge, with the condition that there will be no hostile actions or threats against the State of Israel.”

Israel launched its campaign against Hamas after the militant group’s October 7 attack, which resulted in the deaths of around 1,140 people, most of them civilians.

Related stories

Related Topics

Israel

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.