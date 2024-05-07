GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Israeli forces take control of the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing with Egypt

The crossing, just south of Gaza City, was taken over by Israeli tanks that are part of an armored brigade, the Israeli Defense Forces and Palestinian officials said

May 07, 2024 12:07 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST - JERUSALEM

AP
Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on May 7, 2024

Palestinians inspect the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip on May 7, 2024 | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Israeli military said it had established “operational control” over the Gaza side of the Rafah crossing in the southern Gaza Strip overnight Monday into Tuesday. Footage broadcast on Israeli media showed an Israeli flag flying on the Gaza side of the crossing, though the Israeli army refused to comment on the flag.

On Monday night, the Israeli military said it was carrying out “targeted strikes” in eastern Rafah. It said 20 Hamas militants were killed in the operation and it discovered three tunnel shafts. An Israeli army official said the vast majority of people located in the evacuation zone have left.

Also read | Why truce remains elusive in Gaza?

The crossing, just south of Gaza City, was taken over by Israeli tanks that are part of an armored brigade, the Israeli Defense Forces and Palestinian officials said.

Wael Abu Omar, a spokesman for the Palestinian Crossings Authority, said the crossing, the main entry of humanitarian aid to the war-torn strip, was out of service.

“The whole western area [of Rafah] has become a theater of operations since yesterday. The bombardment has not stopped,” said Abu Omar, adding that crews have fled the facilities because of the bombing.

Policy mismatch: On the U.S. and Israel policy  

