Israel strike targets Iran weapons in Syria port

An Israeli air strike hit a shipment of Iranian weapons in the Syrian port of Latakia on Tuesday, in the first such attack on the key facility, a war monitor said.

The Israeli raid “directly targeted an Iranian weapons shipment in the container yard,” the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Observatory, a U.K.-based organisation with a wide network of sources on the ground across Syria, said the raid triggered a series of explosions.

It reported “huge material losses” but added there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Photos and footage published by SANA showed a fire in the yard but state television said later that firefighters had brought the blaze under control.

Israel rarely comments on the air strikes it carries out in Syria but has said repeatedly it will not allow its archfoe Iran to extend its footprint in Syria.

Tuesday’s strike came as Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad wrapped up a visit to Tehran, where he met with top officials to discuss deepening ties.