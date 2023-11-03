Israel-Hamas war, Day 28 LIVE updates | Aid needs in Gaza, West Bank estimated at $1.2 billion: UN

U.S. to call on Israel today to implement ‘localised’ humanitarian pauses in Gaza

November 03, 2023 07:10 am | Updated 04:14 pm IST

U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Friday, in a trip focused on measures to minimise harm to civilians in the war in Gaza. Prior to his departure for Israel, Mr. Blinken said he would seek “concrete measures” from Israel to ensure that harm to Palestinian civilians is reduced, as U.S. President Joe Biden also called for humanitarian pauses in the conflict.

Before Mr. Blinken’s arrival, Israeli ground troops encircled Hamas stronghold Gaza City on Friday, after close ally the United States urged “concrete steps” to minimise civilian casualties.

Israel’s military late on Thursday said it had surrounded Gaza City, the seaside enclave’s primary city and the focus of Israel’s drive to annihilate the Islamist group. Hamas militants fought back with hit-and-run attacks from underground tunnels.

Data | How Israel controls movement of men and material in and out of Gaza

Israeli troops advanced further toward Gaza City on Thursday, battling with Hamas militants as the Palestinian death toll surged above 9,000. In the nearly four weeks since Hamas launched its deadly attack on Israel, U.S. and Arab leaders are ramping up pressure on Israel to at least briefly pause its attacks in order to aid civilians.

Israel has allowed more than 260 trucks carrying food and medicine through the crossing, but aid workers say it’s not nearly enough.

Roughly 800 people — including hundreds of Palestinians with foreign passports and dozens of injured — have been allowed to leave the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing under an apparent agreement among the U.S., Egypt, Israel and Qatar, which mediates with Hamas.

(With inputs from agencies)

