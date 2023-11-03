HamberMenu
Live

Israel-Hamas war, Day 28 LIVE updates | Aid needs in Gaza, West Bank estimated at $1.2 billion: UN

U.S. to call on Israel today to implement ‘localised’ humanitarian pauses in Gaza

November 03, 2023 07:10 am | Updated 04:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jacob Lew (left) shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken as he arrives in Tel Aviv, Israel, on November 3, 2023.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jacob Lew (left) shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken as he arrives in Tel Aviv, Israel, on November 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Friday, in a trip focused on measures to minimise harm to civilians in the war in Gaza. Prior to his departure for Israel, Mr. Blinken said he would seek “concrete measures” from Israel to ensure that harm to Palestinian civilians is reduced, as U.S. President Joe Biden also called for humanitarian pauses in the conflict.

Before Mr. Blinken’s arrival, Israeli ground troops encircled Hamas stronghold Gaza City on Friday, after close ally the United States urged “concrete steps” to minimise civilian casualties.

Israel’s military late on Thursday said it had surrounded Gaza City, the seaside enclave’s primary city and the focus of Israel’s drive to annihilate the Islamist group. Hamas militants fought back with hit-and-run attacks from underground tunnels.

Data | How Israel controls movement of men and material in and out of Gaza

Israeli troops advanced further toward Gaza City on Thursday, battling with Hamas militants as the Palestinian death toll surged above 9,000. In the nearly four weeks since Hamas launched its deadly attack on Israel, U.S. and Arab leaders are ramping up pressure on Israel to at least briefly pause its attacks in order to aid civilians.

Israel has allowed more than 260 trucks carrying food and medicine through the crossing, but aid workers say it’s not nearly enough.

Roughly 800 people — including hundreds of Palestinians with foreign passports and dozens of injured — have been allowed to leave the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing under an apparent agreement among the U.S., Egypt, Israel and Qatar, which mediates with Hamas.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas war: Day 27 updates

(With inputs from agencies)

Follow live updates:

  • November 03, 2023 16:08
    U.S. intelligence thinks Wagner plans to send air defence system to Hezbollah

    The United States has intelligence that Russia’s Wagner mercenary group plans to provide Hezbollah, the Iranian-backed Lebanese militia, an air defence system, The Wall Street Journal reported, citing unidentified U.S. officials.

    The Journal said Wagner plans to supply the Pantsir-S1 system, known by NATO as the SA-22, which uses anti-aircraft missiles and air-defence guns to intercept aircraft.

    Wagner Group, which was funded by the Russian state and has been brought firmly under Kremlin control since an aborted mutiny by its former leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, in June, did not reply to a request for comment from Reuters.

    One unidentified U.S. official quoted by the Journal said that Washington had not confirmed that the system had been sent. But U.S. officials are monitoring discussions involving Wagner and Hezbollah, the Journal said.

    Reuters

  • November 03, 2023 15:37
    Aid needs in Gaza, West Bank estimated at $1.2 billion: UN

    The United Nations humanitarian office said on Friday the cost of meeting the needs of people in Gaza and the West Bank was estimated at $1.2 billion.

    “The cost of meeting the needs of 2.7 million people - that is the entire population of Gaza and 500,000 people in the occupied West Bank - is estimated to be $1.2 billion,” said Jens Laerke, spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

    That sums covers the humanitarian needs in Gaza and part of the West Bank until the end of the year.

    Reuters

  • November 03, 2023 15:20
    Hezbollah chief to break silence on Israel-Hamas war

    Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Friday will break weeks of silence since war broke out between Hamas and Israel, in a speech that could impact the region as the Gaza conflict rages.

    After Hamas militants launched an unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, Lebanon’s southern border has seen escalating tit-for-tat exchanges, mainly between Israel and Hezbollah, an ally of the Palestinian group, stoking fears of a broader conflagration.

    The cross-border attacks heated up Thursday, as Israel responded with a “broad assault” after Hezbollah attacked 19 Israeli positions simultaneously, according to the group.

    AFP

  • November 03, 2023 15:09
    Thai FM says pressed Iran on Hamas hostages

    Thailand’s Foreign Minister said Friday he had pressed his Iranian counterpart over the fate of 23 Thais taken hostage by Palestinian militant group Hamas in its attack on Israel.

    Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara travelled to Qatar and Egypt this week for talks on the hostages, and met his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Doha, urging him to use Tehran’s links with Hamas to help secure the release of Thai nationals.

    Israeli authorities say 1,400 people, many of them civilians, were killed and more than 230 hostages taken in the October 7 attack launched by Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

    AFP

  • November 03, 2023 14:45
    Israel begins sending Palestinian workers back to Gaza: AFP, border official

    Israel on Friday began sending thousands of Palestinian workers back to Gaza who had been stranded inside Israel since its war with Hamas erupted, a Gaza border official said.

    “Thousands of workers who were blocked in Israel since October 7 have been brought back” through the Karem Abu Salem crossing between southern Gaza and Israel, Hisham Adwan, head of the Palestinian territory’s crossings, told AFP. AFPTV footage showed groups of workers entering the crossing on Friday morning.

    AFP

  • November 03, 2023 14:24
    Irish PM says Israel's actions in Gaza resemble ‘something approaching revenge’

    Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Friday described Israel’s actions in Gaza as “something approaching revenge”, in some of the strongest criticism of Israel by a leader of a European Union member state.

    Gaza health authorities say at least 9,061 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its assault on the enclave of 2.3 million people in retaliation for deadly attacks by Hamas militants on southern Israel.

    “I strongly believe that ... Israel has the right to defend itself, has the right to go after Hamas, that they cannot do this again,” Mr. Varadkar told journalists during a visit to South Korea, according to comments broadcast by state radio RTE.

    Reuters

  • November 03, 2023 13:55
    Israel says troops encircle Gaza City as Blinken visits

    Israeli ground troops encircled Gaza City on Friday in their war against Hamas, as top US diplomat Antony Blinken arrived in Israel for a trip focused on “concrete steps” to minimise Palestinian civilian casualties.

    Ahead of mR. Blinken’s arrival, Israel’s military said on Thursday it had “completed the encirclement” of the narrow Palestinian territory’s largest city -- signalling a new phase in the nearly month-long conflict.

    Fighting was triggered by Hamas’ bloody raids on October 7 that Israeli officials say killed more than 1,400 people.

    AFP

  • November 03, 2023 13:29
    Hezbollah leader set to weigh in on Middle East war

    Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah will on Friday make his first public comments since the Palestinian group Hamas and Israel went to war, a speech that will be scrutinised for clues on how the group’s role in the conflict might evolve.

    A formidable military force backed by Iran, Hezbollah has been engaging Israeli forces along the border, where 50 of its fighters have been killed in the deadliest escalation since it fought a war with Israel in 2006.

    The group said it had mounted 19 simultaneous strikes on Israeli army positions on Thursday using guided missiles, artillery and other weapons, coinciding with what it called strikes using two explosive drones.

    Israel responded with air strikes along with tank and artillery fire as the fighting on the border escalated.

    Reuters

  • November 03, 2023 13:06
    Eight Palestinians killed in separate incidents in West Bank: Palestinian medical sources

    Palestinian medical sources said on Friday that eight Palestinians were killed in separate incidents in the West Bank overnight.

    One of them died of wounds from a previous incident, they said.

    - Reuters

  • November 03, 2023 12:52
    Thousands of Gazan workers sent back from Israel, occupied West Bank, say witnesses

    Thousands of cross-border Gazan workers and labourers in Israel and the occupied West Bank were sent back to Gaza on Friday, witnesses said.

    Some of the Gazan workers returned through the Kerem Shalom crossing east of the Rafah border crossing between the besieged Gaza Strip and Egypt, the witnesses said.

    - Reuters

  • November 03, 2023 12:42
    Following an Israeli airstrike, crowded Gaza hospital struggles to treat wounded children

    The gray film covering the faces of children rushed to Al-Aqsa Hospital in central Gaza on Thursday made it hard to distinguish between the living and the dead.

    After two Israeli airstrikes flattened an entire block of apartment buildings in the Bureij refugee camp and damaged two UN schools-turned-shelters, rubble-covered Palestinians big and small arrived at a hospital too packed to take them.

    Tiny, motionless bodies lay flat against the hospital’s hard floor. A small boy bled out onto the tiles as medics tried to staunch the flow from his head. A baby lay next to him with an oxygen mask strapped on — covered in ash, his chest struggled to rise and fall. Their father sat beside them.

    “Here they are, America! Here they are, Israel!” he screamed. “They are children. Our children die every day.” More than 3,700 Palestinian children and minors have been killed in just under a month of fighting, and bombings have driven more than half the territory’s 2.3 million people from their homes, while food, water and fuel run low.

    As Israeli troops encircle Gaza City and press ahead with a ground offensive, the death toll is expected to grow.

    - AP

  • November 03, 2023 12:26
    Russia sends two planes with humanitarian aid for Gaza

    The Russian Emergencies Ministry has sent two Il-76 planes to deliver humanitarian aid to Gazan civilians, TASS reported, citing the Russian ministry’s press service.

    “In accordance with the Russian president’s decree, two Il-76 planes of the Russian emergencies ministry have been sent to transport humanitarian cargo to the people of the Gaza Strip,” a spokesperson said.

    The overall weight of the delivery is 28 metric tons, including medicines, hemostatic agents and bandaging materials, according to TASS. The cargo will be handed over to the members of the Egyptian Red Crescent Society, who will further deliver it to the enclave.Earlier, the ministry supplied 27 metric tons of food for Gazan civilians, TASS reported.

    - ANI

  • November 03, 2023 12:12
    Blinken arrives in Israel in bid to curb civilian harm in Gaza war

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Israel on Friday, an AFP correspondent travelling with him said, in a trip focused on measures to minimise harm to civilians in the war in Gaza.

    Prior to his departure, Mr. Blinken said he would seek “concrete steps” from Israel to ensure that harm to Palestinian civilians is reduced, as U.S. President Joe Biden also called for humanitarian pauses in the conflict.

    This is Mr. Blinken’s second trip to the Middle East since fighting erupted on October 7 after Palestinian militant group Hamas carried out a massive attack on southern Israel that left 1,400 people dead, mostly civilians, according to Israeli officials.

    In retaliatory Israeli strikes against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, more than 9,000 people have died including more than 3,700 children, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza.

    “We will be talking about concrete steps that can and should be taken to minimise harm to men, women and children in Gaza,” Mr. Blinken told reporters before departing for Israel.

    “This is something that the United States is committed to.”

    “When I see a Palestinian child — a boy, a girl — pulled from the rubble of a collapsed building, that hits me in the gut as much as seeing a child in Israel or anywhere else,” Mr. Blinken said.

    “So this is something that we have an obligation to respond to, and we will.”

    - AFP

  • November 03, 2023 11:54
    Over 8000 rockets fired at Israel, 2,50,000 Israeli civilians evacuate from their homes: IDF
  • November 03, 2023 11:33
    Israel President meets envoys of countries whose nationals were taken hostage by Hamas

    Israel President Isaac Herzog met ambassadors of Thailand, Philippines, Tanzania, and Nepal, whose citizens were killed and taken hostage by Hamas, The Times of Israel reported. Herzog highlighted the important contribution that citizens from other nations make to Israeli society and industry.

    “We are here because of the tragedy that has befallen the people of Israel, and many people from your nations.” Herzog further said, “We know that many of your citizens in Israel were murdered, killed, tortured, wounded, and unfortunately, taken hostage,” he said.

    Thailand’s Ambassador to Israel Pannabha Chandraramya said that Thailand lost 23 citizens and four remain in hospital. She further said that 29 Thailand citizens remain in Hamas’s captivity, according to The Times of Israel report.

    Pannabha Chandraramya said, “The news about Israel is every day in the Thai media, and we are concerned about the well being of the Thai people who are still living and working here in Israel, and also we have grave concern for those who have been abducted.”

    She added, “We want to know whereabout they are and how could we help them,” according to The Times of Israel report. Four Philippines nationals, four Nepalese nationals were killed and two Tanzanian nationals remain missing.

    - ANI

  • November 03, 2023 11:06
    UAE warns against risk of regional spillover from Gaza war

    Gulf Arab power the United Arab Emirates warned on Friday that there was a real risk of a regional spillover from the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, adding that it was working “relentlessly” to secure a humanitarian ceasefire.

    The UAE was the most prominent Arab country to sign the 2020 Abraham Accords, a series of pacts with Israel, which the latter hoped would pave the way to normalisation of ties with Muslim superpower Saudi Arabia, but the war dealt those plans a blow.

    “As we continue working to stop this war we cannot ignore the wider context and the necessity to turn down the regional temperature that is approaching a boiling point,” Noura al-Kaabi, a minister of state for foreign affairs, told a policy conference in the capital, Abu Dhabi.

    “The risk of regional spillover and further escalation is real, as well as the risk that extremist groups will take advantage of the situation to advance ideologies that will keep us locked in cycles of violence.”

    A leading oil power, the UAE views groups such as Hamas, which was tied to Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood, as an existential threat to the Middle East.

    - Reuters

  • November 03, 2023 10:24
    Thailand in talks with Iran, other govts for Hamas hostages release

    Thailand is in touch with Iran and other governments that can make contact with Hamas for the safe release of nearly two dozen Thai nationals being held hostage by the organisation, its foreign minister said on Friday.

    Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara said Iran, which is close to Hamas, has promised to help with negotiations.

    At least 23 Thai nationals were among more than 240 people taken hostage when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7.

    - Reuters

  • November 03, 2023 10:00
    Israel says troops encircle Gaza City

    Israeli ground troops encircled Hamas stronghold Gaza City on Friday, after close ally the United States urged “concrete steps” to minimise civilian casualties.

    Ahead of top U.S. diplomat Antony Blinken’s scheduled visit to Israel on Friday, the country’s military said it had “completed the encirclement” of Gaza’s largest city — signalling a new phase in the month-long war against Hamas.

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also on Thursday hailed victories so far, telling a group of elite soldiers that Israeli forces were “advancing” despite “painful losses”.

    “We are in the midst of the campaign. We have very impressive successes” he said at a base near Tel Aviv.

    “We are already more than on the outskirts of Gaza City. We are advancing.”

    Israel’s military describes Gaza City as “the centre of the Hamas terror organisation”.

    But it is also home to some half a million Palestinians who have endured weeks of withering aerial bombardments, dwindling supplies and daily carnage.

    - AFP

  • November 03, 2023 09:37
    ‘This is a war of self-defence after being attacked brutally’: Israel’s Foreign Ministry

    On the country’s ongoing war with Hamas, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Lior Haiat has said that this is a war of self-defence after being attacked brutally.

    Haiat said that Israel’s goal in this war is to eliminate Hamas control and Hamas terrorism from the Gaza Strip.

    “On October 7 Israel declared war against Hamas. This is a war of self-defence after being attacked brutally. Our goal in this war is to eliminate Hamas control and Hamas terrorism from the Gaza Strip,” he said in a press conference virtually.

    He said that the elimination of Hamas is a matter of survival now.

    “It’s a matter of survival because if we don’t do that, Hamas will continue with other massacres one after the other. This is just not me saying that Hamas leadership is saying that they plan another October 7-like massacre one after the other...,” the Israel Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.

    - ANI

  • November 03, 2023 09:14
    Germany announces complete ban on Hamas activities

    Germany has announced a complete ban on the activities of Hamas and ordered the disbanding of a pro-Palestine group for spreading anti-Israel and anti-Semitic ideas, reported Al Jazeera.

    German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser on Thursday said she implemented a formal ban on activity by or in support of Hamas, which has been designated as a “terrorist” organisation in the country.

    “With Hamas, I have today completely banned the activities of a terrorist organisation whose aim is to destroy the state of Israel,” Ms. Faeser said.

    Reacting to the decision, a Hamas official in Lebanon said that the move showed that the country was in partnership with Israel on crimes against Palestinian people, according to Al Jazeera.

    Osama Hamdan, the Hamas representative in Lebanon, said, “This prompts us to question whether the German political mentality is a Holocaust mentality that affects all peoples and is not limited to one party or another.”

    Moreover, Ms. Faeser added that she is also banning and dissolving the German branch of the Samidoun network, which she noted “supports and glorifies” groups including Hamas.

    - ANI

  • November 03, 2023 08:49
    Biden says 74 U.S. dual nationals have left Gaza Strip as he dispatches Blinken to Mideast

    President Joe Biden said Thursday that 74 U.S. citizens with dual citizenship have left the Gaza Strip, announcing the development as he dispatched his top diplomat to the Middle East for consultation with Israeli and Jordanian leaders concerning the Israel-Hamas war.

    “We got out today 74 American folks out that are dual citizens,” Biden said in a brief exchange with reporters as he hosted Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader for an Oval Office meeting.

    The White House has previously said some 500 to 600 U.S. citizens had been trapped in Gaza since the start of the Oct. 7 Israel-Hamas war. Since then, the nearly four-week-old conflict continues to rage on with no end in sight.

    - AP

  • November 03, 2023 08:13
    Hezbollah chief to break silence on Israel-Hamas war

    Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah on Friday will break weeks of silence since war broke out between Hamas and Israel, in a speech that could impact the region as the Gaza conflict rages.

    After Hamas militants launched an unprecedented October 7 attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, Lebanon’s southern border has seen escalating tit-for-tat exchanges, mainly between Israel and Hezbollah, an ally of the Palestinian group, stoking fears of a broader conflagration.

    Mr. Nasrallah’s highly anticipated speech will be broadcast as part of an event in Beirut’s southern suburbs, a Hezbollah stronghold, at 3:00 p.m. (1300 GMT) on Friday, in memory of fighters killed in Israeli bombardments.

    On the Lebanese side, more than 70 people have been killed — at least 50 of them Hezbollah fighters but also other combatants and civilians, one a Reuters journalist, according to an AFP tally. On the Israeli side, nine people have died — eight soldiers and one civilian, the army says.

    - AFP

  • November 03, 2023 07:59
    Four Indonesians evacuated from Gaza on November 2: Indonesia Foreign Minister

    Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Friday that four Indonesians and one wife of an Indonesian national had been evacuated from Gaza on Nov. 2.

    The evacuees had arrived in Cairo, she said in a press conference.

    - Reuters

  • November 03, 2023 07:41
    Israel to sever ‘all contact’ with Gaza and return labourers: government

    Israel will return Gazans working inside the country to the besieged Palestinian territory, the government said, almost four weeks after it began striking Hamas targets there in response to a deadly cross-border attack.

    “Israel is severing all contact with Gaza. There will be no more Palestinian workers from Gaza,” the Israeli security cabinet announced in a statement late Thursday.

    “Those workers from Gaza who were in Israel on the day of the outbreak of the war will be returned to Gaza,” it added, without specifying how many people would be sent back.

    Before the Israel-Hamas conflict started, Israel had issued work permits to some 18,500 Gazans, according to COGAT, the Israeli defence body responsible for Palestinian civilian affairs.

    COGAT did not immediately return a request for information on the number of Gazans working inside Israel at the time of the attack on October 7.

    - AFP

  • November 03, 2023 07:23
    Pressure rises on Israel to pause fighting and ease siege as battles intensify near Gaza City

    Israeli troops battling Hamas militants encircled Gaza City on Thursday, the military said, as the Palestinian death toll rose above 9,000. U.S. and Arab leaders raised pressure on Israel to ease its siege of Gaza and at least briefly halt its attacks in order to aid civilians.

    Nearly four weeks after Hamas’ deadly rampage in Israel sparked the war, U.S Secretary of State Antony Blinken was heading to the region for talks Friday in Israel and Jordan following President Joe Biden’s suggestion for a humanitarian “pause” in the fighting. The aim would be to let in aid for Palestinians and let out more foreign nationals and wounded. Around 800 people left over the past two days.

    Israel did not immediately respond to Biden’s suggestion. But Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has previously ruled out a cease-fire, said Thursday: “We are advancing … Nothing will stop us.” He vowed to destroy Hamas rule in the Gaza Strip.

    An airstrike on Thursday smashed a residential building to rubble in the Bureij refugee camp several miles south of Gaza City.

    - AP

  • November 03, 2023 07:19
    Israel promised Filipinos stuck at Rafah border will be able to leave by today or tomorrow: Philippines’ President

    Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Friday Filipinos waiting to leave Gaza via Egypt’s Rafah border could leave by today or tomorrow, citing a commitment from Israel.

    - Reuters

  • November 03, 2023 07:15
    Hundreds evacuate Gaza Strip as more pressure placed on Israel to pause fighting

    Israeli troops advanced further toward Gaza City on Thursday, battling with Hamas militants as the Palestinian death toll surged above 9,000. In the nearly four weeks since Hamas launched its deadly attack on Israel, U.S. and Arab leaders are ramping up pressure on Israel to at least briefly pause its attacks in order to aid civilians.

    Israel has allowed more than 260 trucks carrying food and medicine through the crossing, but aid workers say it’s not nearly enough.

    Roughly 800 people — including hundreds of Palestinians with foreign passports and dozens of injured — have been allowed to leave the Gaza Strip via the Rafah crossing under an apparent agreement among the U.S., Egypt, Israel and Qatar, which mediates with Hamas.

    The Palestinian death toll in the Israel-Hamas war has reached 9,061, according to the Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza. In the occupied West Bank, more than 130 Palestinians have been killed in violence and Israeli raids.

    More than 1,400 people in Israel have been killed, most of them in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack that started the fighting, and around 240 hostages were taken from Israel into Gaza by the militant group.

    - AP

  • November 03, 2023 07:09
    U.S. to call on Israel to implement humanitarian pauses in Gaza

    The top U.S. diplomat planned on Friday to urge Israel to agree to multiple pauses in its war against Hamas militants in Gaza to allow humanitarian aid to enter and help people safely exit while Israel said it encircled the Palestinian enclave’s biggest city.

    With the Hamas-Israel conflict nearing the end of its fourth week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was due to visit Israel on Friday for the second time in a month and meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other officials.

    Israel’s military late on Thursday said it had surrounded Gaza City, the seaside enclave’s primary city and the focus of Israel’s drive to annihilate the Islamist group. Hamas militants fought back with hit-and-run attacks from underground tunnels.

    “We’re at the height of the battle. We’ve had impressive successes and have passed the outskirts of Gaza City. We are advancing,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement.

    As Mr. Blinken left Washington for the Middle East, he said he would discuss in Israel concrete steps to minimise harm to civilians in Gaza. Mounting casualties among Palestinian civilians — along with worsening shortages of food, water, medicine and fuel — have sparked global pressure for a humanitarian break in fighting.

    Israel has dismissed those calls, saying it targets the Hamas fighters whom it accuses of intentionally hiding among the population and civilian buildings.

    - Reuters

