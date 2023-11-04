HamberMenu
Live

Israel-Hamas war, Day 29 LIVE updates | Israel resists U.S. pressure for humanitarian pause, wants hostages back first

Blinken warns Israel that humanitarian conditions in Gaza must improve to have ‘partners for peace’

November 04, 2023 06:47 am | Updated 06:58 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, on November 2, 2023.

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel, on November 2, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday pushed back against growing U.S. pressure for a “humanitarian pause” in the nearly month-old war to protect civilians and allow more aid into Gaza, insisting there would be no temporary ceasefire until the roughly 240 hostages held by Hamas are released.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made his third trip to Israel since the war began, reiterating American support for Israel’s campaign to crush Hamas after its brutal October 7 attack in southern Israel. He also echoed President Joe Biden’s calls for a brief halt in the fighting to address a worsening humanitarian crisis.

ALSO READ | Israel-Hamas war, Day 28 updates

Alarm has grown over spiraling Palestinian deaths and deepening misery for civilians from weeks of Israeli bombardment and a widening ground assault that risks even greater casualties. Overwhelmed hospitals say they are nearing collapse, with medicine and fuel running low under the Israeli siege. About 1.5 million people in Gaza, or 70% of the population, have fled their homes, the U.N. said Friday.

Palestinians are increasingly desperate for the most basic supplies.

(With inputs from agencies)

Follow the live updates here:

  • November 04, 2023 06:47
    Blinken warns Israel that humanitarian conditions in Gaza must improve to have ‘partners for peace’

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned Israel on Friday that it risks destroying an eventual possibility for peace unless it acts swiftly to improve humanitarian conditions in Gaza for Palestinian civilians as it intensifies its war against Hamas.

    In a blunt call for Israel to pause military operations in the territory to allow for the immediate and increased delivery of assistance, Mr. Blinken said the current situation would drive Palestinians toward further radicalism and effectively end prospects for any eventual resumption of peace talks to end the conflict.

    -AP

Israel-Palestine Conflict / Israel

