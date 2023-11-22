Israel-Hamas war, Day 47 Live updates | Israel approves cease-fire with Hamas, 50 hostages to be released

November 22, 2023 06:26 am | Updated 07:05 am IST

Israeli Cabinet on Wednesday approves cease-fire with Hamas that includes the release of some 50 hostages held by militants.

Israel and Hamas on Tuesday appeared close to a deal to temporarily halt their devastating war for dozens of hostages being held in the Gaza Strip to be freed in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his Cabinet for a vote, he vowed to resume the Israeli offensive against Hamas as soon as the truce ends. “We are at war, and we will continue the war,” he said. “We will continue until we achieve all our goals.”

The Israeli Cabinet was expected to vote on a plan that would halt Israel’s offensive in Gaza for several days in exchange for the release of about 50 of the 240 hostages held by Hamas. Israel has vowed to continue the war until it destroys Hamas’ military capabilities and returns all hostages. The Cabinet meeting continued into the early hours of Wednesday.

