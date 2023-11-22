HamberMenu
Israel-Hamas war, Day 47 Live updates | Israel approves cease-fire with Hamas, 50 hostages to be released

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his Cabinet for a vote, he vowed to resume the Israeli offensive against Hamas as soon as the truce ends

November 22, 2023 06:26 am | Updated 07:05 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Families and friends of about 240 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza call for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to bring them home during a demonstration in Tel Aviv, Israel on November 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: AP

Israeli Cabinet on Wednesday approves cease-fire with Hamas that includes the release of some 50 hostages held by militants.

Israel and Hamas on Tuesday appeared close to a deal to temporarily halt their devastating war for dozens of hostages being held in the Gaza Strip to be freed in exchange for Palestinians in Israeli prisons.

Also read | Day 46 of war updates here

However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu convened his Cabinet for a vote, he vowed to resume the Israeli offensive against Hamas as soon as the truce ends. “We are at war, and we will continue the war,” he said. “We will continue until we achieve all our goals.”

Also read | The geopolitical fallout of the Israel-Hamas war

The Israeli Cabinet was expected to vote on a plan that would halt Israel’s offensive in Gaza for several days in exchange for the release of about 50 of the 240 hostages held by Hamas. Israel has vowed to continue the war until it destroys Hamas’ military capabilities and returns all hostages. The Cabinet meeting continued into the early hours of Wednesday.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Follow all Live updates here
  • November 22, 2023 07:04
    Israeli Cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas that includes the release of some 50 hostages held by militants (AP)
  • November 22, 2023 06:29
    Hamas predict Qatari-mediated deal could be reached in “the coming hours”

    Hamas predicted on Tuesday that a Qatari-mediated deal could be reached in “the coming hours.”

    Netanyahu acknowledged that the Cabinet faced a tough decision, but supporting the cease-fire was the right thing to do. Netanyahu appeared to have enough support to pass the measure, despite opposition from some hard-line ministers.

    Netanyahu said that during the lull, intelligence efforts will be maintained, allowing the army to prepare for the next stages of battle. He said the battle would continue until “Gaza will not threaten Israel.

    AP

