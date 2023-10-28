Israel-Hamas war, Day 22 updates | Netanyahu says fighting in Gaza will be ‘long and difficult’

The Israeli military spokesman said the country is expanding its ground operation in Gaza with infantry and armoured vehicles backed by “massive” strikes from the air and sea.

October 28, 2023 06:42 am | Updated October 29, 2023 07:48 am IST

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that fighting inside the Gaza Strip would be “long and difficult”, as Israeli ground forces operate in the Palestinian territory for more than 24 hours. “The war in the (Gaza) Strip will be long and difficult and we are prepared for it,” Netanyahu told a news conference after meeting families of hostages held in Gaza since surprise Hamas attacks on southern Israel on October 7.

Israel knocked out internet and communications in the Gaza Strip in stepped-up bombardment Friday night, largely cutting off its 2.3 million people from contact with each other and the outside world and creating a near-blackout of information, as the military said it was “expanding” ground operations in the territory.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, since the October 7 attack at least 7,326 people have been killed in Israel’s retaliatory strikes on the besieged territory, mainly civilians including 3,038 children.

Meanwhile, the United Nations on Friday overwhelmingly called for an immediate humanitarian truce and demanded aid access to the besieged Gaza Strip and protection of civilians. India was among the 45 countries who abstained from voting.

(With inputs from agencies)

