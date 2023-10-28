  • Israel is expanding its ground operation in Gaza with infantry and armoured vehicles backed by “massive” strikes from the air and sea.

  • Israel’s military announced it had struck and killed a top Hamas naval operative, Ratib Abu Tzahiban, who it says orchestrated an attempted naval attack in Israel on Oct. 24.

  • The U.N. health agency and other aid groups said they remain unable to communicate with their teams in the besieged Gaza Strip during intense Israeli air and land bombardment.