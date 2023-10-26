Israel-Hamas war, Day 20 updates | Israeli tanks in overnight Gaza raid ahead of ‘next stage’

The Israeli Army reportedly attacked multiple Hamas targets before withdrawing in what it called the “biggest incursion of the current war”

October 26, 2023 06:41 am | Updated October 27, 2023 10:04 am IST

Israeli ground forces operated within the northern Gaza Strip on Thursday, attacking multiple Hamas targets before withdrawing, the military said in a statement on what Israel’s Army Radio described as the biggest incursion of the current war.

Video of the overnight action issued by the military showed armoured vehicles proceeding through a sandy border zone. A bulldozer is seen levelling part of a raised bank, tanks fire shells, and explosions are seen near or amid a row of damaged buildings.

Over the last few days, increased Israeli airstrikes have been devastating parts of the Gaza Strip, jeopardising relief operations and leaving neighborhoods in shambles. Strikes have destroyed homes and businesses and left many digging through the debris.

Supplies for health care facilities are becoming scarce. The U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees says its relief operations across the Gaza Strip will need to be curtailed amid the airstrikes.

(With inputs from agencies)

