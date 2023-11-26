Israel-Hamas truce November 26 updates | More captives, prisoners freed in Gaza as truce extension mooted

November 26, 2023 09:19 am | Updated November 27, 2023 06:58 am IST

Hamas militants released a third group of hostages including a four-year-old American girl on Sunday with more Palestinian prisoners set to be freed in exchange, as a source close to the group said it was willing to prolong a truce.

The exchanges under a four-day ceasefire that started Friday have been the first relief for captives’ families since the militant group attacked Israel on October 7, prompting devastating Israeli bombardments of the Gaza Strip.

Sunday’s releases bring the total number of Israelis freed under the deal to 39 since Friday. In exchange, a further 39 Palestinian prisoners were freed on Sunday, the Israeli prison service said. This followed the release of 78 other Palestinian prisoners from Israeli jails over the past two days.

Hamas announced in a statement on Sunday that it is seeking to extend its four-day truce with Israel should serious efforts be made to increase the number of Palestinian detainees released from Israel.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Joe Biden also said he hoped the truce brokered by Egypt, Qatar and the United States, would extend “beyond tomorrow”.

Israeli leaders, however, have tempered hopes of a lasting halt to the offensive. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday: “We continue until the end — until victory.”