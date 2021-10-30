International

Israel fired missiles at capital: Syria

Smoke rises in the countryside of Damascus, Syria, on Saturday Oct 30, 2021, following what Syrian state media said was an Israeli airstrike.   | Photo Credit: AP

Syrian state media said the country’s air defences responded on Saturday to missiles fired from Israel toward suburbs of the capital Damascus.

State TV gave no further details about the missile attack. Israeli attacks on Syria have mostly happened during nighttime.

Saturday’s strikes came days after Syria accused Israel of carrying out an attack in the country’s south, without offering details.

Israel has launched hundreds of strikes against Iran-linked military targets in Syria over the years but rarely acknowledges or discusses such operations.

Israel has acknowledged it is targeting bases of Iran-allied militias, such as the powerful Lebanese militant Hezbollah group. It is going after arms shipments believed to be bound for the group.

Hezbollah is fighting on the side of Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces in the civil war.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 30, 2021 9:51:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/israel-fired-missiles-at-capital-syria/article37258312.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY