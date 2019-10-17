International

Irish PM welcomes Brexit deal as 'unique solution' for Northern Ireland

Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar with Britain PM Boris Johnson./ File photo

Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar with Britain PM Boris Johnson./ File photo   | Photo Credit: Reuters

more-in

Ireland's prime minister on Thursday welcomed the Brexit deal struck by Britain and the European Union as a “unique solution” for Northern Ireland that respected the British-run region's unique history and geography.

“Its good for Ireland and NI (Northern Ireland). No hard border. All-island and East-West economy can continue thrive. Protects Single Market & our place in it,” Leo Varadkar said on Twitter.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics International
Ireland
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 17, 2019 6:25:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/irish-pm-welcomes-brexit-deal-as-unique-solution-for-northern-ireland/article29726233.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY