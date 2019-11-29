International

Iraq PM Adel Abdul Mahdi says he will resign

Iraq Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.

Iraq Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi.   | Photo Credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Friday he would present his resignation to parliament so lawmakers could choose a new government, according to a statement from his office.

Abdul Mahdi's decision came in response to a call for a change of leadership on Friday by Iraq's top Shi'ite Muslim cleric Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, the statement said.

