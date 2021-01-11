International

Iran warns against action over seized South Korean vessel

Iran warned on Monday its seizure of a South Korean tanker in the Gulf must not be politicised, after the U.S. and France urged the Islamic republic to release the ship.

"We have repeatedly told... the intervening parties, whether they are the United States or France, that the case does not concern them at all and that they will not help to solve a technical problem if they politicise it," said foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps seized the Hankuk Chemi and arrested its multinational crew of 20 near the strategic Strait of Hormuz one week ago.

The move came as Tehran urged Seoul to release billions of dollars of Iranian assets frozen in South Korea as part of U.S. sanctions.

The U.S. and France have called for Iran to release the ship.

A U.S. State Department spokesperson called the seizure "part of a clear attempt to extort the international community into relieving the pressure of sanctions".

South Korean Deputy Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun arrived in Tehran on Sunday

with an aim to “negotiate an early release" of the tanker and its crew.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2021 10:31:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/iran-warns-against-action-over-seized-south-korean-vessel/article33552686.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY