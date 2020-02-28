COVID-19: Iran toll rises to 34 with 8 new deaths

Iran on Friday reported eight new deaths from the new strain of coronavirus (COVID-19), taking its overall toll to 34.
An additional 143 cases have been detected over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed infections to 388, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.
It is the highest number of new cases for a single day since Iran announced its first confirmed infections on February 19. Among the new cases, 64 were in the capital Tehran, while the number of provinces hit by the outbreak rose to 24, he said.
Iran has the highest death toll from the virus outside China, where COVID-19 first emerged. One of Iran’s seven Vice-Presidents, Massoumeh Ebtekar, and Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi are among several senior officials who have been infected.
