International

COVID-19: Iran toll rises to 34 with 8 new deaths

A policeman and pedestrians wear masks to help guard against the Coronavirus, in downtown Tehran, Iran. File

A policeman and pedestrians wear masks to help guard against the Coronavirus, in downtown Tehran, Iran. File   | Photo Credit: AP

Iran on Friday reported eight new deaths from the new strain of coronavirus (COVID-19), taking its overall toll to 34.

An additional 143 cases have been detected over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed infections to 388, Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said.

Watch | Coronavirus: Can masks protect you?
 

It is the highest number of new cases for a single day since Iran announced its first confirmed infections on February 19. Among the new cases, 64 were in the capital Tehran, while the number of provinces hit by the outbreak rose to 24, he said.

Also Read
Community workers and medical staff conduct door-to-door search to inspect residents following the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. | File

Coronavirus outbreak: the view from China | In Focus podcast

 

Iran has the highest death toll from the virus outside China, where COVID-19 first emerged. One of Iran’s seven Vice-Presidents, Massoumeh Ebtekar, and Deputy Health Minister Iraj Harirchi are among several senior officials who have been infected.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 28, 2020 10:51:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/iran-toll-rises-to-34-with-8-new-deaths/article30945592.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY