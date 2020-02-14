Coronavirus outbreak: the view from China | In Focus podcast

The Hindu's former China Correspondent Ananth Krishnan was on holiday there for two weeks during the height of the scare around the Novel Coronavirus outbreak. He describes how life came to a standstill in Beijing and how people began to blame the government for their handling of the issue, and the economic and political challenges now being faced by President Xi Jinping in the aftermath.

Guest: Ananth Krishnan, former China Correspondent, The Hindu

Also read: Also Read Analysis | For China’s Xi, the coronavirus challenge comes laden with economic costs and political risks

Catch the best of The Hindu’s podcasts now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher and Castbox