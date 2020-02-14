Podcast

Coronavirus outbreak: the view from China | In Focus podcast

The Hindu's former China Correspondent Ananth Krishnan was on holiday there for two weeks during the height of the scare around the Novel Coronavirus outbreak. He describes how life came to a standstill in Beijing and how people began to blame the government for their handling of the issue, and the economic and political challenges now being faced by President Xi Jinping in the aftermath.

Guest: Ananth Krishnan, former China Correspondent, The Hindu

Also read:

Also Read
Under lockdown: An aerial view of deserted roads and bridges in Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Analysis | For China’s Xi, the coronavirus challenge comes laden with economic costs and political risks

 

Catch the best of The Hindu’s podcasts now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Stitcher and Castbox

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
The Hindu Podcasts
Related Articles

Printable version | Feb 14, 2020 8:51:52 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/podcast/parasites-oscar-win-and-a-perspective-on-indian-cinema-on-the-international-stage-in-conversation-with-vikramaditya-motwane/article30823093.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY