Iran standoff | Pakistan Caretaker PM Haq Kakar to hold national security review on January 19

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will chair a meeting of the National Security Committee at which the review is to be done, with all the services chiefs in attendance.

January 19, 2024 12:40 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - ISLAMABAD

Pakistan’s caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. File

Pakistan’s top civilian and military leaders will carry out a security review on January 19 regarding the standoff with neighbouring Iran, the Information Minister Murtaza Solangi said, following their strikes on each other with drones and missiles.

Pakistan’s Thursday (January 18) strikes on separatist militants inside Iran were a retaliatory attack two days after Tehran said it struck the bases of another group within Pakistani territory.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar will chair a meeting of the National Security Committee at which the review is to be done, with all the services chiefs in attendance.

It aims at a “broad national security review in the aftermath of the Iran-Pakistan incidents,” the Minister, Murtaza Solangi, told Reuters over the telephone.

The tit-for-tat strikes are the highest-profile cross-border intrusions in recent years and have raised alarm about wider instability in the Middle East since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted on October 7. 

