Iran slaps sanctions on U.S., U.K. over Israel support

It said the sanctions targeted seven Americans, including General Bryan P. Fenton, commander of the U.S. special operations command, and Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, a former commander of the U.S. Navy's Fifth Flee

May 02, 2024 02:18 pm | Updated 02:18 pm IST - Tehran

AFP
Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Iran announced on Thursday sanctions on several American and British individuals and entities for supporting Israel in its war against the Palestinian militant group Hamas.

The Islamic republic, the regional arch-foe of Israel, unveiled the punitive measures in a statement from its Foreign Ministry.

It said the sanctions targeted seven Americans, including General Bryan P. Fenton, commander of the U.S. special operations command, and Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, a former commander of the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet.

British officials and entities targeted include Secretary of State for Defence Grant Shapps, commander of the British army strategic command James Hockenhull and the UK Royal Navy in the Red Sea.

Penalties were also announced against US firms Lockheed Martin and Chevron and British counterparts Elbit Systems, Parker Meggitt and Rafael UK.

The ministry said the sanctions include "blocking of accounts and transactions in the Iranian financial and banking systems, blocking of assets within the jurisdiction of the Islamic Republic of Iran as well as prohibition of visa issuance and entry to the Iranian territory".

The impact of these measures on the individuals or entities, as well as their assets or dealings with Iran, remains unclear.

The war in the Gaza Strip erupted after the October 7 attack by Palestinian militants on Israel which killed 1,170 people, mostly civilians, according an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Iran backs Hamas but has denied any direct involvement in the attack.

Israel's retaliatory offensive against Hamas has since killed at least 34,568 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Hamas-run territory's health ministry.

