Iran says it has no link to drone strike in Jordan that killed U.S. soldiers

“Iran had no connection and had nothing to do with the attack on the U.S. base,” a news agency said.

January 29, 2024 11:05 am | Updated 11:06 am IST

Reuters
Iran’s mission to the United Nations said Tehran was not involved in an attack that killed three members in Jordan. File

Iran’s mission to the United Nations said Tehran was not involved in an attack that killed three members in Jordan. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

Iran's mission to the United Nations said in a statement on January 29 that Tehran was not involved in an attack that killed three U.S. service members in north-eastern Jordan near the Syrian border.

Biden vows U.S. ‘shall respond’ after troops killed in Jordan

In a statement published by the state news agency IRNA, the mission said: "Iran had no connection and had nothing to do with the attack on the U.S. base." It added: "There is a conflict between U.S. forces and resistance groups in the region, which reciprocate retaliatory attacks."

U.S. President Biden blamed Iran-backed groups for the unmanned aerial drone attack on U.S. forces, the first deadly strike against U.S. forces since the Israel-Hamas war erupted in October and sent shock waves throughout the Middle East.

The attack is a major escalation of the already tense situation in the Middle East, where war broke out in Gaza after an attack by Palestinian Islamist group Hamas on Israel on October 7.

