GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

At least 20 reported dead in two blasts in Iran near grave of slain general

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that 30 people were also wounded in the explosions

January 03, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Tehran

AFP

 At least 20 people were killed in Iran on January 3 as two explosions in quick succession struck a crowd marking the anniversary of the 2020 killing of Guards general Qasem Soleimani, state television reported.

“At least 20 people lost their lives in this incident” which took place near the grave of the head of foreign operations of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in the Saheb al-Zaman Mosque in the southern city of Kerman, the television said.

Shortly before, it had reported two blasts near the mosque in quick succession. There was no immediate word on the cause of the blasts.

Images on state television showed several ambulances and rescue personnel in the area.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that 30 people were also wounded in the explosions.

Soleimani headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, overseeing military operations across the Middle East.

He was killed in a US drone strike just outside Baghdad airport and remains a revered figure in Iran.

Related Topics

Iran

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.