At least 20 reported dead in two blasts in Iran near grave of slain general

January 03, 2024 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - Tehran

At least 20 people were killed in Iran on January 3 as two explosions in quick succession struck a crowd marking the anniversary of the 2020 killing of Guards general Qasem Soleimani, state television reported.

“At least 20 people lost their lives in this incident” which took place near the grave of the head of foreign operations of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards in the Saheb al-Zaman Mosque in the southern city of Kerman, the television said.

Shortly before, it had reported two blasts near the mosque in quick succession. There was no immediate word on the cause of the blasts.

Images on state television showed several ambulances and rescue personnel in the area.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported that 30 people were also wounded in the explosions.

Soleimani headed the Quds Force, the foreign operations arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, overseeing military operations across the Middle East.

He was killed in a US drone strike just outside Baghdad airport and remains a revered figure in Iran.