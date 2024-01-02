GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Hezbollah’s TV station says top Hamas official Saleh Arouri killed in Beirut blast

Arouri, one of the founders of Hamas’ military wing, had headed the group’s presence in the West Bank.

January 02, 2024 10:36 pm | Updated 10:36 pm IST - BEIRUT

AP
People gather at the site of an explosion in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon on January 2, 2024.

People gather at the site of an explosion in the Beirut suburb of Dahiyeh, Lebanon on January 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The TV station of Lebanon's Hezbollah group says top Hamas official Saleh Arouri was killed on January 2 in an explosion in a southern Beirut suburb.

Arouri, one of the founders of Hamas’ military wing, had headed the group’s presence in the West Bank. Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had threatened to kill him even before the Hamas-Israel war began on October 7, 2023.

Israeli officials declined to comment.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency said the blast killed four people and was carried out by an Israeli drone.

The explosion came during more than two months of heavy exchanges of fire between Israeli troops and members of Hezbollah along Lebanon’s southern border.

Since the fighting began on October 8, the fighting has been concentrated a few kilometers from the border but on several occasions Israel’s air force hit Hezbollah targets deeper in Lebanon.

Earlier in the day, Hezbollah said its fighters carried out several attacks along the Lebanon-Israel border targeting Israeli military posts.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.