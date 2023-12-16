GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Iran executes agent of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service

A news agency said the accused had handed classified information to a “Mossad officer” with the aim of “propaganda for groups and organisations opposed to the Islamic Republic”.

December 16, 2023 02:12 pm | Updated 02:12 pm IST - Iran

Reuters
A logo of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service. File

A logo of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service. File | Photo Credit: Photo Credit: X/@TheMossadIL

“An agent of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service was executed on Dec. 16 in Iran’s southeastern Sistan-Baluchestan province,” the official IRNA news agency reported.

“This person communicated with foreign services, specifically Mossad, collecting classified information, and with participation with associates, provided documents to foreign services, including the Mossad,” it said. It did not name the person.

It said the accused had handed classified information to a “Mossad officer” with the aim of “propaganda for groups and organisations opposed to the Islamic Republic”. It did not say where the alleged handover had taken place. It was not clear when the person was arrested, but IRNA said an appeal had been rejected.

The execution, which took place in a Zahedan jail in Sistan-Baluchestan, came a day after Baluch militants attacked a police station in the province, killing 11 security personnel and wounding several others.

A state funeral was held on Dec. 16 for the men in the town of Rask where the attack took place, according to state television. Two militants of the Jaish al-Adl group were also killed in ensuing clashes.

The impoverished Sistan-Baluchestan province, which borders Afghanistan and Pakistan, has long been the scene of frequent clashes between security forces and Sunni militants. The population of the province is predominantly Sunni Muslim, while most Iranians are Shi’ite.

Related Topics

Iran / Israel / politics / politics (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.