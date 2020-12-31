India's Foreign Policy in 2020: Challenges from COVID-19, China and the neighbourhood | The Hindu In Focus Podcast

In this episode, we look back on India's major foreign policy challenges in 2020, and what the next year holds in store.

In the world of diplomacy too, COVID-19 was the biggest story, heightening tensions among some nations, most notably evident in the deteriorating U.S.-China relationship, while emerging as an opportunity for others who have offered medical assistance and are now pledging support in the distribution of vaccines.

We look at India's outreach to the neighbourhood on the COVID-19 front, as well as how a crisis with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh dominated attention in 2020.

Looking ahead to next year, we examine how India will likely deal with the China question and an emerging two-front scenario with Pakistan, continuing challenges in the immediate neighbourhood where China's presence is looming large, and the future of relations with a new administration in Washington and why the Quad will likely play an increasing role in the region.



Guests:



Suhasini Haidar: Diplomatic Affairs Editor and National Editor, The Hindu



Dinakar Peri: Defence Correspondent, The Hindu



Meera Srinivasan: The Hindu's Colombo correspondent covering Sri Lanka and the Maldives