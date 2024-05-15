GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Indian-origin woman stabbed to death at bus stop in London

The victim, 66 year-old Anita Mukhey, a grandmother, was a part-time worker of the National Health Service.

Published - May 15, 2024 12:02 pm IST - London

PTI
Representational image.

Representational image.

A 22-year-old man charged with the murder of a 66-year-old Indian-origin woman as she waited at a bus stop in north-west London has been remanded in custody at a hearing on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

Anita Mukhey, who worked part-time for the National Health Service (NHS) as a medical secretary, was waiting at the Burnt Oak Broadway bus stop in the Edgware area of London last week when Jalal Debella is accused of fatally stabbing her in the chest and neck.

Indian student stabbed to death in Australia; police search for two Indian-origin brothers

He appeared at the Old Bailey Court in London and will enter his plea of guilty or not guilty at the next hearing in the case scheduled for August.

“Police were called at around 11:50hrs on Thursday, 9 May, to reports of a stabbing in Burnt Oak Broadway,” the Metropolitan Police said.

“Officers, London Ambulance Service (LAS) and London’s Air Ambulance (HEMS) all attended the scene, where a 66-year-old woman was treated for knife wounds. Sadly, despite the best efforts of emergency services, she died at the scene. Her family have been informed,” the police said.

Debella was arrested on suspicion of murder in the Colindale area of north London later on May 9 and charged with Mukhey’s murder and also for possession of an offensive weapon. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) told the court that a preliminary cause of death was found to be sharp force injuries to the front of the chest and neck.

“Anita Mukhey, 66 years old, was a married mother and grandmother devoted to her family, who also worked part-time in the NHS as a Medical Secretary. The family ask for privacy at this difficult time,” Mukhey’s family said in a statement issued via the police.

According to reports, members of the public screamed and shouted at the suspect to stop as the daylight attack sent shockwaves across the community.

Related Topics

murder / hate crimes / United Kingdom

