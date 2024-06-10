GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Indian-origin man killed in Canada; targeted killing suspected

Police said that while initial evidence suggests it was a "targeted shooting, investigators are working to determine the reason that Mr Goyal, a 28-year old community member with no history of police contact, was killed."

Updated - June 10, 2024 12:31 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 11:40 am IST - Ottawa

PTI
Image used for representative purpose only.

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

A 28-year-old Indian-origin man was shot dead in a suspected "targeted killing" in Canada's British Columbia province, according to the police, who have arrested and charged four people with first-degree murder in connection with the case.

The victim, identified as Yuvraj Goyal, was found dead by the police when they were responding to the call of a shooting in Surrey on the morning of June 7, the homicide unit of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said in a statement.

Goyal worked at a car dealership in Surrey, Global News reported, quoting his sister, Charu Singhla.

Indian student stabbed to death in Australia; police search for two Indian-origin brothers

She said the family had no idea why he was killed and that they had no indication that he had any ties to organised crime.

Goyal’s brother-in-law, Bawandeap, said the victim was on the phone with his mother, who lives in India, just before he was shot.

“He came back from his gym, (his) daily routine, and he stepped out of his car, and he was shot,” Mr. Bawandeap said.

Police arrested four suspects - 23-year-old Manvir Basram of Surrey, 20-year-old Sahib Basra of Surrey, 23-year-old Harkirat Jhutty of Surrey, and 20-year-old Keilon Francois of Ontario - shortly after the shooting. They have been charged with first-degree murder, CBC News quoted the police as saying.

In a statement released on June 8, the homicide unit said authorities were alerted to a vehicle fire shortly after the shooting.

Indian-origin woman stabbed to death at bus stop in London

On Saturday, the four were charged with first-degree murder, the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said.

Police said that while initial evidence suggests it was a "targeted shooting, investigators are working to determine the reason that Mr Goyal, a 28-year old community member with no history of police contact, was killed."

The homicide unit also urged anyone with information or people driving in the area with dash-camera footage to contact the police.

Related Topics

Canada / World

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.