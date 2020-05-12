India strongly condemns terror strikes in Afghanistan

India on Tuesday "strongly condemned" the terror attacks at several places of Afghanistan including a hospital that left women and infants dead.

Also read: Taliban attacks on checkpoints across Afghanistan kill 29 security personnel

"Such reprehensible attacks, including on mothers, newly born children, nurses and mourning families are appalling and constitute crimes against humanity," said the Ministry of External Affairs in an official response after at least 14 lives were lost in the attack at Kabul's Dasht-e-Barchi hospital's maternity ward.

The attack on the hospital was one of the several attacks of the last two days which included a deadly strike on a funeral of a local commander in Nangarhar province and a check post of the Afghan national army in Laghman province. Both the attacks left dozens dead.

Also read: Suicide bomber kills three civilians in Kabul: Afghan officials

"India stands in solidarity with the people, Government and security forces of Afghanistan in their efforts to bring peace and stability to the nation. The perpetrators of such heinous acts and their sponsors and supporters should be held accountable and brought to justice," the press release said.