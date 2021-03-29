India one of eight countries at Myanmar Armed Forces Day parade

According to Nikkei Asia — Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand had sent representatives for the annual parade held in the capital Naypyitaw

Amid the crackdown by the military on protesters in Myanmar following the February 1 coup, India is one of the countries that attended the Armed Forces Day parade on March 27, it has been learnt.

“As the norm, the Defence Attache at the Embassy would attend the parade. It is so as diplomatic ties are still on with Myanmar,” two official sources independently said, referring to a series of reports that India was one of the countries that had attended the parade.

There was no official response on this from the government.

According to Nikkei Asia, eight countries — Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Laos and Thailand — sent representatives for the annual parade held in the capital Naypyitaw.

On Sunday, the Defence chiefs of 12 countries, including Australia, the U.K. and the U.S. condemned the “use of lethal force against unarmed people” in what was reported as the bloodiest day since the coup in which the military overthrew the democratically elected government.

Condemning the killings, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday that the continuing military crackdown was unacceptable and demanded a firm, unified and resolute international response,. “I am deeply shocked by the killing of dozens of civilians, including children and young people, by security forces in Myanmar today,” Mr. Guterres said on Twitter.