India-Japan Guwahati summit cancelled

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe. File photo.

The move follows violent protests in Guwahati, the planned venue of the meeting.

The annual India-Japan summit, scheduled to be held in Guwahati between December 15-17, has been cancelled.

The announcement came after protesters against the Citizenship Amendment Bill brought the city to a standstill.

“With reference to the proposed visit of Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's visit to India, both sides have decided to defer the visit to a mutually convenient date in the near future,” Raveesh Kumar, official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said.

Anti-CAB protests rock Assam, Tripura

Earlier, Japanese media reported that Tokyo was considering the cancellation of the visit of Mr. Abe to Guwahati in view of the widespread protests when parts of the infrastructure erected for the event were burnt down.

This is the second round of cancellation of foreign leaders' India visits in two days. On Thursday, Foreign and Home Ministers of Bangladesh cancelled their trips. Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momin briefed the Japanese envoy to Bangladesh on Wednesday about the regional developments.

