‘Modi-Abe summit not to be moved from Guwahati’

The turmoil in Assam is unlikely to impact the Japan-India summit that is to be held in Guwahati between December 15-17, sources said. The clarification came after reports suggested that the venue could be shifted from the Assam capital which experienced sustained protests over the past few days against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

Wednesday’s protests in Guwahati were the most intense so far and some of the infrastructure being built for the the summit between Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were dismantled and burnt by the protesters.

Some of the reports had earlier suggested that the summit was to be shifted to Delhi. But officials maintained till late Wednesday that the summit remains on track in Guwahati.