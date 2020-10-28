Watch | India and U.S. sign BECA

India and U.S. have signed BECA, the last of four foundational agreements for strategic ties. BECA stands for Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-Spatial Cooperation.
The previous three are :
- The General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) signed in 2002. An extension - the Industrial Security Annex (ISA) was signed in 2019.
- The Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) signed in 2016.
- The Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) in 2018.
BECA will allow for expanded geospatial information sharing between the armed forces. It was not signed till now due to differences over the issue of reciprocity in the exchange of information.
What all will be shared?
- Maps, charts, commercial and other unclassified imagery.
- Geodetic, geophysical, geomagnetic and gravity data.
- Related products, publications and materials, in printed or digital formats.
- Mutual technical assistance and technology information exchanges.
How will it help India?
The geospatial information will significantly improve the accuracy of India’s missiles for targeted precision strikes.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath