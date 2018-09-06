What is COMCASA?

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with their US counterpart Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis during a press conference in New Delhi on September 6, 2018. | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

India and the United States on Thursday signed foundational or enabling agreement COMCASA on the sidelines of the inaugural 2+2 dialogue.

COMCASA, which stands for Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement, is one the four foundational agreements that the U.S. signs with allies and close partners to facilitate interoperability between militaries.

COMCASA is an India specific version of the Communication and Information on Security Memorandum of Agreement (CISMOA).

COMCASA allows India to procure encrypted communication systems from the U.S. for military platforms like the C-17, C-130 and P-8Is. Due to non-signing of COMCASA, these platforms were using commercially available communication systems.

A joint statement issued after the 2+2 dialogue said that it would facilitate access to advanced defence systems and enable India to optimally utilise its existing U.S.-origin platforms.

This will also enable greater communications interoperability between the militaries of India and the U.S.

India has already signed two of the four agreements, the General Security Of Military Information Agreement (GSIMOA) in 2002 and the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in 2016. The last one remaining is the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement for Geo-spatial Cooperation (BECA).