In pictures: U.S. Capitol locked down after Trump supporters clash with police

An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington
Photo: Reuters
People shelter in the U.S. House gallery as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington D.C.
Photo: AP
Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they invade the Inauguration platform of the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021.
Photo: AFP
Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington.
Photo: AP
Supporters of US President Donald Trump protest in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC.
Photo: AFP
Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump climb on walls at the U.S. Capitol during a protest against the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by the U.S. Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021
Photo: Reuters