International

In pictures: U.S. Capitol locked down after Trump supporters clash with police

1/9

The U.S. Capitol locked down Wednesday with lawmakers inside as violent clashes broke out between supporters of President Donald Trump and Police.

An announcement was played inside the Capitol as lawmakers were meeting and expected to vote to affirm Joe Biden's victory. Due to an “external security threat,” no one could enter or exit the Capitol complex, the recording said.

Both chambers abruptly went into recess.

The skirmishes occurred outside in the very spot where President-elect Biden will be inaugurated in just two weeks.

(with inputs from AP)

Other Slideshows

An explosion caused by a police munition is seen while supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump gather in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington

In pictures: U.S. Capitol locked down after Trump supporters clash with police

Full swing: South Korean soldiers spray disinfectant at the international airport in Daegu. The nation has been hailed for its effective containment strategy.

Coronavirus | A silent scourge that sweeps the globe

Australian bushfires have so far killed two people and have scorched more than 4 million hectares of bushland. A Tuncurry fire crew member fights part of the Hillville bushfire south of Taree, in the Mid North Coast region of NSW, Australia, on November 12, 2019.

Fire continues to devastate Australia

11.30 a.m. | Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) president Mukesh Sahni and his supporters block a railway track at Rajendra Nagar Terminal during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Register for Citizens and crime against women in the state during 'Bihar Bandh', in Patna, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019.

Top news photos: Donald Trump impeached, Protests against CAA in Patna, and more

Gross Nation Happiness surveys in Bhutan found a direct correlation between education and happiness. Only 32% of those without formal schooling claimed ‘deep’ happiness compared with 60% of those with a high school education. A significant number of older Bhutanese who has never attended school are literate thanks to monastic and other non-formal means of education.

Peak happiness: Lonely Planet ranks Bhutan as the No.1 place to visit in 2020

In this September 30, 1989 file photo, East German refugees look through the fence of the West German embassy in Prague, Czechoslovakia.

The fall of Berlin Wall: 30 years down the line

Related Articles
TRENDING TODAY