In a first, Pakistani man joins NYPD’s emergency unit

A man of Pakistani origin has made history as he became the first Muslim to join the New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) Emergency Services Unit.

Sergeant Ali Javed became not only the first Muslim but also the first Pakistani to become a member of the elite force, NYPD Muslim Officers Society — an organisation representing Muslim American Law Enforcement Members — announced in a twitter post.

Making history

“Sergeant Ali Javed making history by becoming the first Muslim American, first Pakistani-American to join the elite NYPD ESU protecting NYC, USA,” Dawn news quoted the tweets of the organisation as announcing.

Responding to the news, the US Embassy in Islamabad also posted a congratulatory message on its twitter account.

“Congratulations Sergeant Javed,” the embassy posted.