IAF’s LCA Tejas to show flying skills at Singapore Airshow

The Indian Air Force’s Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas will be showcasing its flying skills at the Singapore Airshow 2022 being held from February 15 to 18.

“The single jet performance will bring impressive stunts and manoeuvres to Singapore’s skies,” the airshow organisers, Experia, said on February 7.

“The airshow will have eight flying displays and flypasts from four air forces and two commercial companies,” it said. The Tejas aircraft had also participated in the Dubai Airshow in November last year.

Tejas, manufactured by State-run aerospace giant Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, is a single engine and highly agile multi-role supersonic fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

The aircraft is a potent platform for air combat and offensive air support missions while reconnaissance and anti-ship operations are its secondary roles.

Apart from the IAF LCA, the U.S. military, the Indonesian Aerobatic Team and the Singapore Air Force will put up airshows, the organisers said. Nearly 600 companies will participate as well.

Last seen at the 2018 Singapore Airshow, Indonesia’s Jupiter Aerobatic Team, also known as “The Jupiters”, will thrill the audiences with their six-plane formations and precision flying.

Returning with two performances this year, the Republic of Singapore Air Force will feature an F-16C fighter jet displaying solo aerobatics and a pair of AH-64D Apache attack helicopters.

The United States Marine Corps’ F-35B Lightning II, the world’s first short-takeoff, vertical landing stealth fighter, will also be featured at the airshow along with the United States Air Force’s B-52 Stratofortress in a fly-by.

“An integral part of the Singapore Airshow, the flying displays are testament to the strong bilateral ties that Singapore has with the participating Air Forces, and brings together attendees from all across the world to interact at this biennial event,” said Experia.

Commercial plane watchers can also expect to see demo fly overs by Airbus’ A350-1000 and Boeing’s wide-bodied B777-9, it said. Members of the public will be able to catch these spectacular display performances via livestream.

Experia Managing Director Leck Chet Lam said, “We are excited to present the much-anticipated flying displays at this year’s Singapore Airshow, a key highlight that brings the global aerospace and aviation industry together for this biennial event.

“These stellar performances by our partners and exhibitors are testament to the recovery of the aerospace and aviation industry and we hope they will uplift spirits,” he said.