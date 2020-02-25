International

Hosni Mubarak, former Egypt President who was ousted in 2011 uprising, passes away

Egypt's ousted former President Hosni Mubarak has died at the age of 91, state television said on Tuesday, weeks after undergoing surgery.

Mr. Mubarak ruled Egypt for 30 years until he was ousted following mass protests against his rule in 2011. He was jailed for years after the uprising, but was freed in 2017 after being acquitted of most charges.

 

