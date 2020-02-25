Hosni Mubarak, former Egypt President who was ousted in 2011 uprising, passes away

Hosni Mubarak, who rose to power after the assassination of his predecessor Anwar Sadat and then steered Egypt through the turmoil that swept the Arab world, has been sentenced to life in prison on charges of complicity in the killing of protesters during the 2011 uprising. Photo shows a video image of Mubarak in the defendant's cage. Photo: AP

A frail Hosni Mubarak hearing the verdict against him from a gurney in the defendants’ cage, surrounded by his sons and former officials was in stark contrast to the image the former Egyptian President had sought to portray as the rock-solid “father of the nation.” Photo shows Mubarak, his sons and several security officers at a Cairo courtroom. Photo: AP

In the early days of his rule, Hosni Mubarak’s stern, colourless demeanour was seen as a welcome change from the charisma of Gamal Abdel-Nasser and the style of Anwar Sadat. The October 6, 1981 photo shows then Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, right, and Vice-President Hosni Mubarak just before soldiers opened fire killing Sadat and injuring Mubarak. Photo: AP

In his early days, Mubarak made popular moves that held up promise of a more open society, including freeing 1,500 politicians, journalists and clerics jailed during Anwar Sadat’s last months in office. The March 7, 1983 photo shows Mubarak with then Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in New Delhi. Photo: AP

A former pilot and air force commander, Hosni Mubarak took tentative steps toward democratic reform early in his presidency but pulled back toward the dictatorial style. In the September 26, 1999 photo, Mubarak casts his ballot at a polling station in Cairo. Photo: AP

Later, Hosni Mubarak got himself re-elected in staged, one-man referendums in which he routinely won more than 90 per cent approval. His authoritarian governance, buttressed by harsh emergency laws, fuelled resentment. In the October 14, 1981 photo Mubarak speaks at his swearing-in ceremony as Egypt's fourth President. Photo: AP

Like the Great Sphinx that sits immutable through the millennia, Egypt under Hosni Mubarak stagnated ceding leadership to countries of the Gulf. In the March 28, 2007 photo Saudi King Abdullah bin Abd al-Aziz, second left, talks to Mubarak as Iraqi President Jalal Talabani, centre, and Amr Moussa, Secretary-General of the Arab League look on. Photo: AP

Hosni Mubarak’s image of cautious stability was once welcomed in the West, which feared that Anwar Sadat’s death would unleash a wave of unrest that would scuttle the fledgling peace with Israel. The September 1, 2010 photo shows U.S. President Barack Obama with Mubarak at the White House. Photo: AP

In 2005, Hosni Mubarak held the country’s first contested Presidential election, marred by charges of fraud and intimidation. In the July 14, 2005 photo protesters chant anti-Mubarak slogans. Banner reads "No to Mubarak: 24-years of poverty and suppression". Photo: AP

In 2011, the fear that Hosni Mubarak was grooming his son, Gamal, a wealthy businessman, to succeed him left many Egyptians feeling trapped in the past, deprived of change and renewal. Then, the uprising in Tunisia delivered an electrifying message — an old order can be ousted. In the November 28, 2010 photo Mubarak's son, Gamal, prepares to vote at a polling station in Cairo. Photo: AP

Hosni Mubarak initially responded to protests by saying he would not seek another term, and his government said his son, Gamal, would not run, either. But the President later rejected demands that he step down immediately, fuelling further protests. The January 25, 2011 photo shows anti-government protesters in Cairo. Photo: AP