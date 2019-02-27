Nepal’s Tourism Minister Adhikari among seven killed in helicopter crash

Nepal’s Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Rabindra Adhikari and six others were killed when their helicopter crashed in eastern Nepal’s mountainous Taplejung district, according to a media report.

The deceased on board the Air Dynasty helicopter included its pilot, prominent aviation and hospitality entrepreneur Tsering Sherpa, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's personal aide Yubaraj Dahal and Deputy Director General of Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal Birendra Prasad Shrestha, an Air Dynasty official was quoted as saying by the Himalayan Times.

Huge flame at crash site

Moments after the chopper was reported missing, local residents in Pathibara area informed the police about a huge flame at the crash site.

Chief District Officer of Taplejung Anuj Bhandari quoted the locals as saying they heard a loud bang followed by a sight of smoke and fire in the area.

It has been learnt that the minister along with other officials had planned to visit Pathibhara Temple and then fly to Panchthar to observe the under construction airport at Chuhan Danda.

The authorities have rushed to the incident site. Meanwhile, the Office of the Prime Minister and Council of Minister has summoned an emergency Cabinet meeting at the official residence of the Prime Minister in Baluwatar.