International

‘Half billion more people face poverty due to virus’

Richer countries should help: Oxfam

Around half a billion people could be pushed into poverty as a result of the economic fallout from the pandemic unless richer countries take “urgent action” to help developing nations, a leading aid organisation warned on Thursday.

Oxfam has urged richer countries to step up their efforts to help the developing world. Failing to do so, it added, could set back the fight against poverty by a decade and by as much as 30 years in some areas, including Africa and West Asia.

“The devastating economic fallout of the pandemic is being felt across the globe,” said Jose Maria Vera, Oxfam International interim executive director. “But for poor people in poor countries who are already struggling to survive there are almost no safety nets to stop them falling into poverty.”

The report, which is based on research at King’s College London and the Australian National University, warns that between 6% and 8% of the global population could be forced into poverty.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 9, 2020 10:38:57 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/half-billion-more-people-face-poverty-due-to-virus/article31302813.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY