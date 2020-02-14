International

Gunshots fired in Thai capital, no one hurt

Thailand Army Chief Gen. Apirat Kongsompong speaks during a press briefing in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Kongsompong apologized and send his condolences to the families of victims of the mass shooting, conducted by Thai Army soldier on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 and confirmed the Army will compensate those who are affected by the incident.

Thailand Army Chief Gen. Apirat Kongsompong speaks during a press briefing in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Kongsompong apologized and send his condolences to the families of victims of the mass shooting, conducted by Thai Army soldier on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 and confirmed the Army will compensate those who are affected by the incident.   | Photo Credit: AP

It comes less than a week after a shooting rampage in northern Thailand by a soldier who killed 29 people.

Police in Thailand say multiple gunshots have been fired into the air by a man in the middle of the capital Bangkok.

Emergency rescue services say no one has been hurt. Thai media report that police have cleared the area around the building where the man is, and family members are trying to convince him to surrender.

The shooting was reported to have started at about 4 a.m. Friday in a residential neighborhood with small shops, and the situation remained unresolved six hours later.

It comes less than a week after a shooting rampage in northern Thailand by a soldier who killed 29 people.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 14, 2020 9:18:34 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/gunshots-fired-in-thai-capital-no-one-hurt/article30817347.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY