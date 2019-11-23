Greta Thunberg to guest-edit BBC radio news programme

Teenage Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg will guest-edit BBC radio’s main daily current affairs programme in December, the broadcaster announced Saturday. The 16-year-old climate change campaigner will be one of five prominent personalities invited to take over the “Today” programme between Christmas and New Year, the British Broadcasting Corporation said.
Ms. Thunberg will speak to the world’s leading climate change figures and hear from frontline activists, said the BBC.
The other four guest editors will be Supreme Court president Brenda Hale, transvestite potter Grayson Perry, poet performer George the Poet and Charles Moore, the former editor of The Daily Telegraph newspaper. Previous guest editors have included Stephen Hawking, Prince Harry, and Angelina Jolie.
