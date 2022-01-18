International

‘Germany may consider halting Nord Stream 2’

Germany is ready to discuss halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline should Russia attack Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Tuesday, responding to increasing domestic and international pressure amid a Russian militarybuild-up on Ukraine’s borders.

“It is clear that there will be a high price to pay and that everything will have to be discussed should there be a military intervention in Ukraine,” Mr. Scholz told reporters, responding to a question on Nord Stream 2 after meeting NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Mr. Stoltenberg said he had invited NATO allies and Russia to a series of meetings at the NATO-Russia Council to discuss ways to improve the security situation, after a first round of talks was held last week in Brussels.


