German envoy killed in Beirut blast

A German diplomat was killed in the huge explosion in Beirut, the first confirmed German fatality. “All of us at the Foreign Ministry are in deep mourning for our colleague,” said Minister for Foreign Affairs Heiko Maas in a statement. He added that the female employee had died in her apartment in the Lebanese capital.
The news “confirmed our worst fears”, the foreign minister said.
The woman is the first German confirmed to have died as a result of the devastating explosion that obliterated much of Beirut port.
The provisional death toll from the massive blast stood at 137 Thursday, but with dozens missing and 5,000 wounded, the number of victims was expected to rise as rescue workers continued to comb through the rubble.
On Thursday, Maas also said that Germany would “not leave the people of Beirut in the lurch”, as he pledged German support in the crisis.
“The catastrophe may have reduced Beirut to rubble, but our friendship with Lebanon has not been shaken,” he wrote in an article in Bild, Germany’s most widely read daily newspaper.
The German government reportedly sent a 47-person team from its civil protection agency THW to Beirut on Wednesday, while the Germany army said it had medical vehicles in the area which “could be activated immediately”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath