International

Gal Gadot to executive produce new Nat Geo series

more-in

Vanessa Roth will direct the show and executive produce it alongside Gadot, Jaron Varsano, Ana De Diego and Ryan Harrington

Hollywood star Gal Gadot will be executive producing a short-form documentary show for National Geographic.

The six-part series will chronicle the stories of young women around the world who overcome obstacles and do extraordinary things.

Vanessa Roth will direct the yet-untitled show and also executive produce it alongside Gadot, Jaron Varsano, Ana De Diego and Ryan Harrington.

Ryan Pallota will be the director for the pilot episode, reported Deadline.

“I’m deeply honoured to bring awareness to these young women who are the true heroes among us. By partnering with National Geographic, I’m tapping into their massive and unparalleled global reach to ensure that #impact is followed by the largest audience possible,” Gadot said in a statement.

“Together we’re making a true impact by sharing these incredible stories that will empower, lift and inspire women all over the world,” she said.

The 34-year-old actor will next feature in “Wonder Woman 1984”, a follow-up to her 2017 blockbuster on the iconic DC superhero. She will also star in filmmaker Kenneth Branagh’s “Death on the Nile” adaptation.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics International
documentary films
entertainment (general)
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2020 10:47:11 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/gal-gadot-to-executive-produce-new-nat-geo-series/article30598976.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY