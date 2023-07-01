In Pictures | Unrest in France

July 01, 2023 01:12 pm | Updated 01:12 pm IST

Rioting raged in cities around France for a fourth night despite massive police deployment, including in cities such as Marseille, Lyon, Toulouse, Strasbourg and Lille as well as Paris where Nahel M., a 17-year-old of Algerian and Moroccan descent, was shot on Tuesday in the Nanterre suburb.

His death, caught on video, has reignited longstanding complaints by poor and racially mixed urban communities of police violence and racism.

Buildings and vehicles have been torched and stores looted, and the violence has plunged President Emmanuel Macron into the gravest crisis of his leadership since the Yellow Vest protests that started in 2018. The fatal shooting of Nahel, whose last name has not been made public, stirred up long-simmering tensions between police and young people in housing projects who struggle with poverty, unemployment and racial discrimination.

The subsequent rioting is the worst France has seen in years and puts new pressure on Mr. Macron, who appealed to parents to keep children off the streets and blamed social media for fueling violence. Mr. Macron denies there is systemic racism inside law enforcement agencies.

The mother of killed 17-year-old Nahel, at left on truck, gestures during a march for Nahel, on June 29, 2023 in Nanterre, outside Paris. The killing of Nahel during a traffic check Tuesday, captured on video, shocked the country and stirred up long-simmering tensions between young people and police in housing projects and other disadvantaged neighborhoods around France.

Firefighters use a water hose on a burnt bus in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, on July 1, 2023. French President Emmanuel Macron urged parents Friday to keep teenagers at home and proposed restrictions on social media to quell rioting spreading across France over the fatal police shooting of a 17-year-old driver.

People demonstrate in Concorde on June 30, 2023 in Paris, France.

Firefighters extinguish an overturned burning car after clashes erupted during a memorial march for French teenager Nahel, shot by police during a traffic control stop several days ago, on June 29, 2023 in Nanterre, France.

A container burns as people protest following the death of Nahel, in Paris, France, on June 30, 2023

Protesters clash with police, following the death of Nahel in Nanterre, Paris suburb, France, on June 29, 2023.

PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 30: People demonstrate in Concorde on June 30, 2023 in Paris, France.

A group of police officers walk during a protest in Nanterre, outside Paris, France, on July 1, 2023.

Protesters hold a banner which reads "Rest in peace, Nahel" as they attend a march in tribute to Nahel, in Nanterre, Paris suburb, France, on June 29, 2023.

A firefighter extinguishes fire from a car, burnt during night clashes between protesters and police at the Alma district in Roubaix, northern France, on June 30, 2023.

People look at a building of the Tessi group, burnt during night clashes between protesters and police at the Alma district in Roubaix, northern France, on June 30, 2023.

Youth light flares on Concorde square during a protest in Paris, France, Friday, on June 30, 2023.