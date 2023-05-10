HamberMenu
France opens war crime investigation into AFP reporter's death

May 10, 2023 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST - Paris

AFP
Agence France-Presse journalist Arman Soldin smiles to photographer as a cat stands on his shoulders in Ukraine on November 11, 2022.

Agence France-Presse journalist Arman Soldin smiles to photographer as a cat stands on his shoulders in Ukraine on November 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

The French judiciary has launched a war crime investigation into the death of AFP reporter Arman Soldin who was killed in Ukraine, anti-terror prosecutors said Wednesday.

Soldin, 32, died when he and his AFP colleagues came under fire by Grad rockets on Tuesday while they were with Ukrainian troops near Chasiv Yar, in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

The French probe will be handled by the OCLCH, an investigating unit specialising in crimes against humanity and hate crimes, and will seek to determine the exact circumstances of Soldin's death, the prosecutors said.

His death brings to at least 11 the number of journalists, fixers or drivers for media teams killed since Russia invaded Ukraine more than a year ago, according to advocacy groups.

Top News Today

