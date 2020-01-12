International

Four rockets hit Iraq base hosting U.S. troops: military sources

Google Maps image locates Balad, Iraq.

Google Maps image locates Balad, Iraq.  

Four rockets slammed into an Iraqi airbase north of Baghdad where U.S. troops are based, military sources told AFP on January 12, with security forces saying four Iraqi airmen were wounded.

A majority of U.S. airmen stationed at the al-Balad airbase north of Baghdad had already left, the military sources said, following tensions between the U.S. and Iran over the last two weeks.

Military bases hosting U.S. troops have been subject to volleys of rocket and mortar attacks in recent months that have mostly wounded Iraqi forces, but also killed one American contractor last month.

