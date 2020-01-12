Four rockets hit Iraq base hosting U.S. troops: military sources

Four rockets slammed into an Iraqi airbase north of Baghdad where U.S. troops are based, military sources told AFP on January 12, with security forces saying four Iraqi airmen were wounded.
A majority of U.S. airmen stationed at the al-Balad airbase north of Baghdad had already left, the military sources said, following tensions between the U.S. and Iran over the last two weeks.
Military bases hosting U.S. troops have been subject to volleys of rocket and mortar attacks in recent months that have mostly wounded Iraqi forces, but also killed one American contractor last month.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.