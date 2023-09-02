HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Five women terrorists arrested in Pakistan's Punjab province

This is the first time that Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism Department has arrested five terrorist women in one go

September 02, 2023 05:12 pm | Updated 05:12 pm IST - Lahore

PTI
The flag of Islamic State. File

The flag of Islamic State. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

In a first, police in Pakistan's Punjab province arrested five women terrorists belonging to the Islamic State (ISIS) militant group, authorities said on Saturday.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab police said it arrested the five women from Lahore and Sheikhupura after receiving a tip-off.

Weapons, cash, banned literature and cell phones were recovered from them, it said in a statement.

"The women are active members of Daesh (also known as the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant) and involved in terror activities in the country," the statement said.

The arrested militants have been identified as Aiman, Javeria, Sadia, Faiza and Fakhra.

Terrorism cases have been registered against them. They have been shifted to an undisclosed location for further investigation.

This is the first time that the CTD arrested five terrorist women in one go.

Last month, the CTD arrested over 20 terrorists who wanted to target important installations and religious places across the country. Most of them belonged to banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and ISIS.

. Hundreds of alleged terrorists of TTP and ISIS have been nabbed this year after the truce between the Pakistan government and TTP ended in November last year.

The attacks on security forces have seen a rise in the country after the truce ended.

Related Topics

Pakistan

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.