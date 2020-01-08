International

‘FB helped put Trump in White House’

A senior Facebook executive on Tuesday said the world’s biggest social network unintentionally helped put Donald Trump in the White House but warned against dramatic rule changes.

The Trump campaign did use Facebook to rally support for his presidential run, and the social network should be mindful of that without making moves that stifle free political discourse, Andrew Bosworth said in a post on his personal Facebook page, triggered by The New York Times publishing an internal memo he wrote.

