World

Explosions rock Kyiv in apparent missile strikes

Photo used for representation purpose only.

Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Two explosions rocked Kyiv early on October 10, 2022 following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitchko reported explosions in the city's Shevchenko district, a large area in the centre of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices.

Lesia Vasylenko, a member of Ukraine's parliament, posted a photo on Twitter showing that at least one explosion occurred near the main building of the Kyiv National University in central Kyiv.

The spokesperson for Emergency Service in Kyiv told the AP that there are killed and wounded people. Rescuers are now working in different locations, said Svitlana Vodolaga.

The number of casualties is not yet known.

The explosions were heard by AP journalists and appeared to be the result of missile strikes. Also on Monday morning, Associated Press journalists reported hearing explosions in the centre of Dnipro city.

Recent fighting has focused on the regions just north of Crimea, including Zaporizhzhia, where six missiles were launched overnight on Saturday from Russian-occupied areas of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday called the attack that damaged the huge bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea “a terrorist act” masterminded by Ukrainian special services.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Russia-Ukraine Crisis
Ukraine
explosion
war
unrest, conflicts and war
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 10, 2022 12:23:08 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/explosions-rock-kyiv-in-apparent-missile-strikes/article65991458.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY