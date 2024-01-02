GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ethiopia, breakaway Somaliland sign port deal; Somalia's cabinet calls emergency meet

Somaliland has not gained widespread international recognition, despite declaring autonomy from Somalia in 1991.

January 02, 2024 01:56 pm | Updated 01:56 pm IST - MOGADISHU

Reuters
Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attend the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding agreement, that allows Ethiopia to use a Somaliland port, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, January 1, 2024.

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed attend the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding agreement, that allows Ethiopia to use a Somaliland port, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, January 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Somalia's cabinet will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to discuss a pact Ethiopia signed with the breakaway region of Somaliland, allowing the former to use the Red Sea port of Berbera, the Somali state news agency said.

Landlocked Ethiopia relies on neighbouring Djibouti for most of its maritime trade.

Monday's agreement, signed in Addis Ababa by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi, will clear the way for Ethiopia to set up commercial marine operations giving it access to a leased military base on the Red Sea, Abiy's National Security adviser, Redwan Hussien, said.

In return, Somaliland would receive a share of state-owned Ethiopian Airlines, Redwan said, without giving more details.

Somalia's cabinet will decide on a response at Tuesday's meeting, the Somali National News Agency (SONNA) said late on Monday.

Somaliland has not gained widespread international recognition, despite declaring autonomy from Somalia in 1991. Somalia says Somaliland is part of its territory.

Last week the news agency said Somalia and Somaliland had agreed to restart talks to resolve their disputes, following mediation efforts led by Djibouti.

Related Topics

Ethiopia / Somalia

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.