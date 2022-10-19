Embattled British PM Liz Truss loses second Minister in a week

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman said she had resigned after sending an official document from her personal email in a “technical infringement” of government rules.

Suella Braverman, Britain’s Home Secretary arrives for a Cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street in London on October 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

British Home Secretary Suella Braverman left her job on October 19, the second senior Minister in a week to leave Prime Minister Liz Truss’s government.

Ms. Braverman said she had resigned after sending an official document from her personal email in a “technical infringement” of government rules. “I have made a mistake, I accept responsibility; I resign,” she said in letter to Ms. Truss posted on Twitter. Ms. Braverman also said she had “serious concerns” about the government’s commitment to honouring commitments it made to voters at the last election.

My letter to the Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/TaWO1PMOF2 — Suella Braverman MP (@SuellaBraverman) October 19, 2022

Ms. Braverman, appointed less than two months ago, is a popular figure on the ruling Conservative Party’s right wing and a champion of more restrictive immigration policies.

Ms. Truss fired her Treasury chief, Kwasi Kwarteng, on October 14 after the economic package the pair drew up spooked financial markets.

Earlier in the day, Ms. Truss described herself as “a fighter and not a quitter” as she faced down a hostile opposition and fury from her own Conservative Party over her botched economic plan.

Yet the grim faces of Conservative lawmakers behind her in the House of Commons suggested that Truss faces an uphill struggle to save her job.

Ms. Truss attended her first session of Prime Minister's Questions since newly appointed Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt ripped up the tax-cutting package unveiled by her new government less than a month ago.

She apologised to Parliament and admitted she had made mistakes during her short tenure as the U.K.'s head of government, but insisted that by changing course she had “taken responsibility and made the right decisions in the interest of the country’s economic stability.”

Opposition lawmakers shouted “Resign!” as she spoke.

Asked by opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer, “Why is she still here”, Ms. Truss retorted: “I am a fighter and not a quitter. I have acted in the national interest to make sure that we have economic stability.”