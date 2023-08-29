HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Earthquake of magnitude 7.0 strikes Bali Sea, Indonesia –EMSC

The quake was felt just before 4 a.m. (2000 GMT) across coastal areas in Bali and Lombok and was followed by two quakes of magnitude 6.1 and 6.5

August 29, 2023 05:17 am | Updated 05:17 am IST - JAKARTA

Reuters

A strong earthquake of 7.0 magnitude struck deep in the sea north of Bali and Lombok islands in Indonesia early on August 29, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, sending residents running out of buildings.

The quake's epicentre was 203 km (126 miles) north of Mataram, Indonesia, and very deep at 516 km below the Earth's surface, EMSC said.

Indonesian and U.S. geological agencies pegged the magnitude at 7.1, with no threat of a tsunami.

The quake was felt just before 4 a.m. (2000 GMT) across coastal areas in Bali and Lombok and was followed by two quakes of magnitude 6.1 and 6.5, according to the Indonesian geological agency.

Guests at Bali's Mercure Kuta Bali ran out of their rooms after feeling the tremor for a few seconds, hotel manager Suadi told Reuters by phone.

"Several guests left their rooms but were still in the hotel area," he said, adding they have since returned and there was no damage to the building.

There were no immediate reports of damage, Indonesian disaster agency BNPB said.

"The quake is deep so it should not be destructive," BNPB spokesperson Abdul Muhari said.

Related Topics

Indonesia / earthquake

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.